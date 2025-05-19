Bitcoin Magazine



Fold Unveils Bitcoin Gift Card, Pioneering Bitcoin in U.S. Retail Gift Card Market

Fold, a leading Bitcoin financial services company, recently announced the launch of its Bitcoin Gift Card, marking the first step in integrating Bitcoin into the $300 billion U.S. retail gift card market. This innovative product enables consumers to purchase and gift bitcoin through familiar retail channels, is available now at Fold’s website and is expected to expand to major retailers nationwide throughout the year.

The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card allows users to acquire bitcoin for personal savings or as a gift, redeemable via the Fold app. “Once you buy that gift card, you can give it to someone or use it yourself. You open the Fold app, and your bitcoin appears,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold, in an interview with Bitcoin Magazine. Available initially at the Fold website, the product will soon reach physical and online retail shelves, bringing Bitcoin to everyday shopping experiences.

This launch positions Fold as a trailblazer in making Bitcoin accessible through gift cards, the most popular gift in America.

“We’re now talking about Bitcoin gift cards on sale on the racks of the largest retailers in the country. You can pick up Bitcoin at the checkout line, buy it for yourself, or share it as a gift,” Reeves told Bitcoin Magazine.

The gift card, a white Bitcoin “B,” adorned by vibrant orange, taps into the retail market’s demand for alternative assets, following the success of Costco’s $200 million monthly gold sales.

Fold’s partnership with Totus, a gift card issuance provider, enables distribution through over 150,000 points of sale nationwide.

“In our announcement, we reference one of our partners who has direct distribution into all primary retailers in the country,” Reeves said. While specific retailer names will be revealed later, Fold plans to expand throughout 2025, ensuring Bitcoin’s presence in stores like grocery chains and gas stations. “Throughout the rest of this year, we’ll announce distribution partners, including some of the largest retailers in the US,” Reeves added.

The Bitcoin Gift Card targets millions of Americans curious about Bitcoin but hesitant to navigate apps or exchanges.

“This gift card gives us distribution directly to millions of Americans who may not be buying Bitcoin because they haven’t downloaded a new app, don’t have a brokerage account, or haven’t seen the ETF,” Reeves explained. By leveraging trusted retail channels, Fold is opening a new avenue for Bitcoin adoption.

Since 2019, Fold has empowered over 600,000 users with Bitcoin-based financial tools, holding over 1,485 Bitcoin in its treasury.

“I think there’s a real chance by the end of 2025 that Bitcoin becomes the most popular gift in America because of this card,” Reeves predicted.

This post Fold Unveils Bitcoin Gift Card, Pioneering Bitcoin in U.S. Retail Gift Card Market first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Juan Galt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.