FOLD Rises 136% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics FOLD have witnessed a strong surge in the past six months, primarily driven by the growing momentum of its marketed products and the recently announced merger agreement with BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN. Amicus stock has rallied 135.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 23%. FOLD shares have also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index in this timeframe, as seen in the chart below.

In December 2025, BioMarin entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Amicus for $14.50 per share in cash, totaling $4.8 billion. The deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2026.

Post completion of this acquisition, BioMarin will add Amicus’ marketed products, Galafold (migalastat) and combo drug, Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa) + Opfolda (miglustat). Sales of both these drugs have been growing steadily.

Galafold is approved for treating Fabry disease in patients who have amenable genetic variants. The drug is approved in several countries across the world, including the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan. Pombiliti + Opfolda is a two-component therapy, which is approved for treating adults with late-onset Pompe disease.

With the acquisition announced and pending potential closure, FOLD stock now trades primarily on deal dynamics rather than fundamentals. Let’s analyze Amicus’ strengths and weaknesses to understand how to play the stock amid the recent share price rally.

FOLD’s Marketed Drugs Witnessing Strong Demand Trends

Galafold (migalastat), which generates the majority of Amicus’ revenues, has been a key top-line driver for the company in recent quarters. In the first nine months of 2025, Galafold generated sales worth $371.5 million, which increased around 12% on a year-over-year basis. The drug contributed more than 80% of Amicus’ net product sales during the same time.

Sales are expected to grow steadily as Amicus is looking to expand its commercial footprint, driving continued momentum for Galafold. The drug also has a strong IP portfolio in the United States, providing patent protection through 2038.

Amicus has resolved its patent litigations concerning Galafold with several generic drugmakers in recent times.

Besides Galafold, Amicus is also making good progress with Pombiliti + Opfolda. In the first nine months of 2025, the combo drug generated sales worth $77.5 million, up around 61% on a year-over-year basis.

The approval of Pombiliti + Opfolda helped FOLD tap into a market with a significant commercial opportunity. Incremental contributions from Pombiliti + Opfolda are also aiding Amicus’ top line.

FOLD’s Competition in the Target Market

Although Amicus continues to benefit from the strong performance of Galafold, its heavy dependence on the drug for revenue remains an overhang. In addition, increasing competition poses a challenge, as several companies already market therapies for lysosomal storage disorders, including Fabry disease.

French pharma giant Sanofi SNY markets Fabrazyme, which is approved for treating Fabry disease. Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ Replagal is also indicated for long-term enzyme replacement therapy in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease.

Sanofi also markets its Pompe disease drugs, Myozyme/Lumizyme, as well as Nexviazyme. Stiff competition from established players in the target market also remains a concern for Amicus, whose resources are limited compared with a large drugmaker like SNY.

FOLD Stock Valuation & Estimates

From a valuation standpoint, Amicus is trading at a premium to the industry. Going by the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 7.42 times trailing 12-month sales value, higher than 2.51 for the industry. The stock is trading below its five-year mean of 8.82.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased from 34 cents to 35 cents over the past 60 days. During the same time frame, EPS estimates for 2026 have declined from 67 cents to 65 cents.



How to Play FOLD Stock

We remain optimistic about Amicus, buoyed by the strong sales performance of its marketed products during the first nine months of 2025.

We expect growth in Galafold sales to continue to boost the top line. Incremental contributions from Pombiliti + Opfolda should also aid Amicus’ top line. However, the company’s lack of a deep pipeline and potential competition from established players with huge resources remains a worry.

Also, now that FOLD is set to be acquired by BMRN, investment decisions should be approached as an event-driven trade rather than a long-term growth play.

While competitive risks remain from large drugmakers, Amicus’ unique positioning with its rare disease drugs, rising share price and stable earnings estimates present an optimistic outlook. Even though for a short period of time, we believe there is still room for growth and recommend prospective investors add this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to their portfolios for meaningful gains before it eventually gets acquired. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

