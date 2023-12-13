FOLD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.92, changing hands as high as $12.03 per share. Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $9.70 per share, with $14.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.01.

