Fold Holdings, Inc. Reports 44% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth and Significant Expansion in Bitcoin Treasury Holdings for Q1 2025

Fold Holdings, Inc. reports $7.1 million revenue, a 44% YoY increase, with significant growth in accounts and Bitcoin holdings.

Fold Holdings, Inc. reported substantial growth in its first quarter results for 2025, showcasing a revenue of $7.1 million, a 44% increase year-over-year. The company holds 1,490 BTC, reflecting a 50% growth in its Bitcoin treasury, valued at approximately $150 million. Key metrics revealed a 67% year-over-year increase in total transaction volume, as well as a 300% rise in new accounts. The launch of new products, including the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card and plans for a Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card, signal strategic expansion efforts. However, the company experienced a net loss of $48.9 million in the quarter. The full-year revenue forecast remains at $61.6 million, with a significant increase in marketing expenses anticipated.

Potential Positives

Revenue of $7.1 million, representing a significant 44% year-over-year increase.

Bitcoin treasury holdings increased by approximately 50% to 1,490 BTC, valued at over $150 million.

Launched the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, expanding access to bitcoin through thousands of retailers.

Total active accounts grew over 300% year-over-year, with platform volumes up 67% year-over-year.

Potential Negatives

GAAP Net Loss of $48.9 million indicates significant ongoing financial challenges despite revenue growth.

Marketing expenses increased approximately 10x from the previous year, which may raise concerns about inefficient spending relative to planned growth.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.2 million highlights ongoing operational difficulties and challenges in achieving profitability.

FAQ

What were Fold Holdings' revenue and growth for Q1 2025?

Fold Holdings reported revenues of $7.1 million, reflecting a 44% year-over-year increase.

How much Bitcoin does Fold currently hold?

Fold's Bitcoin treasury holdings increased to 1,490 BTC, a 50% rise from the previous quarter.

What new products did Fold launch recently?

Fold recently launched the Bitcoin Gift Card and announced the upcoming Fold Credit Card for users.

How did Fold's user accounts perform in the last year?

Fold saw a 300% year-over-year increase in new accounts, totaling over 600,000 active users.

What are the expectations for Fold's revenue in 2025?

Fold maintains its revenue guidance of $61.6 million for the full year of 2025.

PHOENIX, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Financial Highlights











Key Operating Metrics











CEO Commentary











“We are pleased to report a strong first quarter, with revenues for the period increasing by 44% versus a year ago, while core KPIs such as Active Accounts and Transaction Volumes were also up”, said Fold Chairman and CEO, Will Reeves. “From Fold’s public listing in February to our recent new product announcements, we have already made meaningful progress in 2025.”





Mr. Reeves continued, “In particular, we made significant progress on new initiatives that we believe improve the growth prospects for Fold. First, in February, we announced the launch of the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card, which currently has a waitlist of 75,000 people. We are working towards launching the card later this year and believe it can be an important growth driver of Fold’s business. Second, we are prioritizing the expansion of our Custody and Trading business by adding enhanced functionality to the platform. Our initiatives include increasing access to the platform beyond Fold cardholders to all users, supporting larger bitcoin orders through acceptance of wire deposits, and expanding the geographic reach of Fold’s suite of services. We believe these developments will allow us to open our platform to a meaningfully larger market. Our most recent announcement, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, is designed to allow consumers to acquire bitcoin by purchasing the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card online and at participating retail locations throughout the United States. Americans spend billions of dollars annually on gift cards and we believe the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card will allow us to capitalize on this large and meaningful market.”





Reeves concluded, “Finally, our bitcoin treasury holdings increased by 50% during the first quarter and currently stands at 1,490 bitcoin, which represents more than $150 million of value based on recent bitcoin prices. At Fold, we remain committed believers in Bitcoin and see it as central to everything we do. Building on our first quarter of 2025, we will continue to seek opportunities to add to our bitcoin holdings and believe in the long-term value proposition of a robust bitcoin treasury strategy.”







Strategic & Business Updates:











Over 75,000 applicants on the waitlist





215 million credit cards users in the US





Expected to launch later this year













Fold Bitcoin Gift Card (announced May 15, 2025)







Partnered with Totus for a target nationwide launch later this year









Rollout will be in phases with initial accessibility through Fold’s website





Full rollout expected to include deployment to thousands of online and physical locations throughout the US













Custody and Trading Expansion







Expanding accessibility to ourbitcoin exchangeplatform to a larger user base





Expanding features and making the platform accessible in additional states













Bitcoin Treasury







Expanded our bitcoin investment treasury by approximately 50% in Q1 2025





Currently hold 1,490 Bitcoin with a value of over $150 million















Outlook:











$3 million, an approximately 10x increase from 2024









Earnings Call and Webcast Information:











Fold Inc. will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question and answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.







A replay of the call will be archived at





https://investor.foldapp.com











About Fold Inc.:











Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded Bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use Bitcoin. With 1,490 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating Bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Card, Fold Credit Card, and Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the Bitcoin-powered future.







Forward-Looking Statements:











The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the anticipated benefits of the business combination. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “predict,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include the potential benefits of the new convertible note, Fold’s treasury strategy and the potential success of Fold’s market and growth strategies. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) the effect of the consummation of the business combination on Fold’s business relationships, performance, and business generally; (iv) the ability to implement business plans and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (v) the risk of downturns, new entrants and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Fold operates; and (vi) those factors discussed in Fold’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, each specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.











Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





























March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024















Assets

































Current assets

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





11,699,552













$





18,330,359













Accounts receivable, net













942,888

















451,455













Inventories













403,595

















262,813













Digital assets - rewards treasury













7,365,544

















8,569,651













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













4,003,918

















687,100















Total current assets















24,415,497

















28,301,378













Digital assets - investment treasury













122,957,753

















93,568,700













Capitalized software development costs, net













1,175,215

















1,000,065













Deferred transaction costs













-

















2,784,893















Total assets











$





148,548,465













$





125,655,036















































Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)





































Current liabilities



































Accounts payable









$





1,486,978













$





1,113,552













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













1,898,812

















71,858













December 2024 convertible note, net













-

















11,752,905













Customer rewards liability













7,365,544

















8,569,651













Deferred revenue













358,716

















387,776















Total current liabilities















11,110,050

















21,895,742













Deferred revenue, long-term













470,176

















487,690













December 2024 convertible note, net













12,278,826

















-













March 2025 convertible note - related party













52,813,643

















-













Simple Agreements for Future Equity (“SAFEs”)













-

















171,080,533















Total liabilities















76,672,695

















193,463,965













Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)



































Stockholders’ equity (deficit)



































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 10,204,880 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024













-

















1,020













Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 46,888,876 shares issued and 46,250,665 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 5,836,882 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024













4,625

















584













Additional paid-in-capital













222,098,867

















33,537,989













Accumulated deficit













(150,227,722





)













(101,348,522





)











Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)















71,875,770

















(67,808,929





)











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





148,548,465













$





125,655,036



































Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Revenues, net













$









7,087,837

















$









4,931,211















































Operating expenses

































Banking and payment costs













6,758,924

















4,626,748













Custody and trading costs













45,785

















21,288













Compensation and benefits













6,457,940

















757,365













Marketing expenses













399,798

















42,467













Professional fees













1,788,505

















36,668













Amortization expense













91,071

















57,353













(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability













(1,100,857





)













3,423,045













Loss (gain) on digital assets - rewards treasury













1,010,586

















(3,491,889





)









Other selling, general and administrative expenses













1,136,455

















312,894













Total operating expenses













16,588,207

















5,785,939















Operating loss















(9,500,370





)













(854,728





)









































Other income (expense)

































Loss on digital assets - investment treasury













(15,617,152





)













-













Change in fair value of SAFEs













(6,503,113





)













(95,064





)









Change in fair value of convertible note













(6,534,143





)













-













Convertible note issuance costs and fees













(9,569,109





)













-













Interest expense













(1,271,638





)













-













Other income













120,303

















12,855















Other income (expense), net















(39,374,852





)













(82,209





)











































Net loss before income taxes















(48,875,222





)













(936,937





)









Income tax expense













3,978

















8,109















Net loss











$





(48,879,200





)









$





(945,046





)











































Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:



































Basic and diluted









$





(1.92





)









$





(0.16





)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:



































Basic and diluted













25,436,398

















5,836,882



































Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities



































Net loss









$





(48,879,200





)









$





(945,046





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Amortization expense













91,071

















57,353













Loss (gain) on digital assets - rewards treasury













1,010,586

















(3,491,889





)









Loss on digital assets - investment treasury













15,617,152

















-













(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability













(1,100,857





)













3,423,045













Change in fair value of convertible note













6,534,143

















-













Convertible note issuance costs and fees













9,569,109

















-













Amortization of debt discount













525,921

















-













Change in fair value of SAFEs













6,503,113

















95,064













Share-based compensation expense













5,170,275

















-













Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:

































Accounts receivable, net













(491,433





)













(38,400





)









Inventories













(140,782





)













(11,860





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(962,423





)













9,756













Accounts payable













373,426

















168,239













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













660,721

















10,908













Customer reward liability













611,552

















487,032













Deferred revenue













(46,574





)













(118,433





)











Net cash used in operating activities















(4,954,200





)













(354,231





)











































Cash flows from investing activities



































Purchases of digital assets













(1,562,973





)













(441,467





)









Proceeds from sales of digital assets













-

















-













Payments for capitalized software development costs













(266,221





)













(171,134





)











Net cash used in investing activities















(1,829,194





)













(612,601





)











































Cash flows from financing activities



































Proceeds from recapitalization













804,600

















-













Payments of deferred IPO costs













(652,013





)













-













Proceeds received from SAFE financings













-

















500,000















Net cash provided by financing activities















152,587

















500,000













































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(6,630,807





)













(466,832





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period













18,330,359

















1,491,544















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period











$





11,699,552













$





1,024,712















































Non-cash investing and financing activities



































Distributions of digital assets to fulfill customer reward redemptions













714,802

















1,317,262













Distributions of digital assets to satisfy other current liabilities













1,012

















8,940













Recapitalization













173,019,904

















-













Proceeds from convertible debt received in digital assets - related party













43,965,525

















-













Distributions of digital assets for prepaid interest - related party













2,313,975

















-























Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Adjusted EBITDA









In addition to net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, and (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.





The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:



















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Net loss











$





(48,879,200





)









$





(945,046





)









Add:

































Interest expense













1,271,638

















-













Income tax expense













3,978

















8,109













Amortization expense













91,071

















57,353













Share-based compensation expense













5,170,275

















-













(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability













(1,100,857





)













3,423,045













Loss (gain) on digital assets - rewards treasury













1,010,586

















(3,491,889





)









Loss on digital assets - investment treasury













15,617,152

















-













Change in fair value of SAFEs













6,503,113

















95,064













Change in fair value of convertible note













6,534,143

















-













Convertible note issuance costs and fees













9,569,109

















-















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)











$





(4,208,992





)









$





(853,364





)







































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)









$





(4,208,992





)









$





(853,364





)









Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share













25,436,398

















5,836,882















































Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:



































Basic and diluted









$





(0.17





)









$





(0.15





)



















For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Investor Relations:







Orange Group





Samir Jain, CFA









FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com











Media:







Elev8 New Media





Jessica Starman, MBA









Media@foldapp.com







