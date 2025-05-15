Fold Holdings, Inc. Reports 44% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth and Significant Expansion in Bitcoin Treasury Holdings for Q1 2025

Fold Holdings, Inc. reports $7.1 million revenue, a 44% YoY increase, with significant growth in accounts and Bitcoin holdings.
Fold Holdings, Inc. reported substantial growth in its first quarter results for 2025, showcasing a revenue of $7.1 million, a 44% increase year-over-year. The company holds 1,490 BTC, reflecting a 50% growth in its Bitcoin treasury, valued at approximately $150 million. Key metrics revealed a 67% year-over-year increase in total transaction volume, as well as a 300% rise in new accounts. The launch of new products, including the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card and plans for a Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card, signal strategic expansion efforts. However, the company experienced a net loss of $48.9 million in the quarter. The full-year revenue forecast remains at $61.6 million, with a significant increase in marketing expenses anticipated.
Potential Positives
- Revenue of $7.1 million, representing a significant 44% year-over-year increase.
- Bitcoin treasury holdings increased by approximately 50% to 1,490 BTC, valued at over $150 million.
- Launched the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, expanding access to bitcoin through thousands of retailers.
- Total active accounts grew over 300% year-over-year, with platform volumes up 67% year-over-year.
Potential Negatives
- GAAP Net Loss of $48.9 million indicates significant ongoing financial challenges despite revenue growth.
- Marketing expenses increased approximately 10x from the previous year, which may raise concerns about inefficient spending relative to planned growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.2 million highlights ongoing operational difficulties and challenges in achieving profitability.
FAQ
What were Fold Holdings' revenue and growth for Q1 2025?
Fold Holdings reported revenues of $7.1 million, reflecting a 44% year-over-year increase.
How much Bitcoin does Fold currently hold?
Fold's Bitcoin treasury holdings increased to 1,490 BTC, a 50% rise from the previous quarter.
What new products did Fold launch recently?
Fold recently launched the Bitcoin Gift Card and announced the upcoming Fold Credit Card for users.
How did Fold's user accounts perform in the last year?
Fold saw a 300% year-over-year increase in new accounts, totaling over 600,000 active users.
What are the expectations for Fold's revenue in 2025?
Fold maintains its revenue guidance of $61.6 million for the full year of 2025.
Revenue: $7.1 million, 44% YoY increase
Bitcoin Treasury Holdings: 1,490 BTC
, ~50% increase from Q4 2024
Launched Bitcoin Gift Card with access to network of thousands of retailers
New accounts up over 300% YoY and platform volumes up 67% YoY
PHOENIX, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Financial Highlights
Revenue:
$7.1 million; 44% YoY increase
GAAP Net
Loss
:
($48.9) million
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) (non-GAAP):
($4.2) million
GAAP Loss Per Share:
($1.92) per share
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Per Share (non-GAAP)
: ($0.17) per share
Bitcoin Treasury Holdings:
1,490 bitcoin; +$150 million value as of 5/13/2025
Key Operating Metrics
Total Transaction Volume:
+$250 million; 67% YoY increase
Total Active Accounts:
+600,000, added +17,000 new accounts in the quarter
Total Verified Accounts:
+76,000, added +5,000 new verified accounts in the quarter
CEO Commentary
“We are pleased to report a strong first quarter, with revenues for the period increasing by 44% versus a year ago, while core KPIs such as Active Accounts and Transaction Volumes were also up”, said Fold Chairman and CEO, Will Reeves. “From Fold’s public listing in February to our recent new product announcements, we have already made meaningful progress in 2025.”
Mr. Reeves continued, “In particular, we made significant progress on new initiatives that we believe improve the growth prospects for Fold. First, in February, we announced the launch of the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card, which currently has a waitlist of 75,000 people. We are working towards launching the card later this year and believe it can be an important growth driver of Fold’s business. Second, we are prioritizing the expansion of our Custody and Trading business by adding enhanced functionality to the platform. Our initiatives include increasing access to the platform beyond Fold cardholders to all users, supporting larger bitcoin orders through acceptance of wire deposits, and expanding the geographic reach of Fold’s suite of services. We believe these developments will allow us to open our platform to a meaningfully larger market. Our most recent announcement, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, is designed to allow consumers to acquire bitcoin by purchasing the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card online and at participating retail locations throughout the United States. Americans spend billions of dollars annually on gift cards and we believe the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card will allow us to capitalize on this large and meaningful market.”
Reeves concluded, “Finally, our bitcoin treasury holdings increased by 50% during the first quarter and currently stands at 1,490 bitcoin, which represents more than $150 million of value based on recent bitcoin prices. At Fold, we remain committed believers in Bitcoin and see it as central to everything we do. Building on our first quarter of 2025, we will continue to seek opportunities to add to our bitcoin holdings and believe in the long-term value proposition of a robust bitcoin treasury strategy.”
Strategic & Business Updates:
Fold Credit Card (announced in Febr
uary 2025)
Over 75,000 applicants on the waitlist
215 million credit cards users in the US
Expected to launch later this year
Fold Bitcoin Gift Card (announced May 15, 2025)
Partnered with Totus for a target nationwide launch later this year
Rollout will be in phases with initial accessibility through Fold’s website
Full rollout expected to include deployment to thousands of online and physical locations throughout the US
Custody and Trading Expansion
Expanding accessibility to ourbitcoin exchangeplatform to a larger user base
Expanding features and making the platform accessible in additional states
Bitcoin Treasury
Expanded our bitcoin investment treasury by approximately 50% in Q1 2025
Currently hold 1,490 Bitcoin with a value of over $150 million
2025 Full
Year
Outlook:
Revenue:
Prior guidance of $61.6 million in 2025 remains unchanged
Marketing
Expenses:
$3 million, an approximately 10x increase from 2024
Earnings Call and Webcast Information:
Fold Inc. will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question and answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date
: May 15, 2025
Time
: 5:00 p.m. ET
Participant Call Links
:
A replay of the call will be archived at
https://investor.foldapp.com
About Fold Inc.:
Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded Bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use Bitcoin. With 1,490 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating Bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Card, Fold Credit Card, and Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the Bitcoin-powered future.
Forward-Looking Statements:
The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the anticipated benefits of the business combination. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “predict,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include the potential benefits of the new convertible note, Fold’s treasury strategy and the potential success of Fold’s market and growth strategies. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) the effect of the consummation of the business combination on Fold’s business relationships, performance, and business generally; (iv) the ability to implement business plans and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (v) the risk of downturns, new entrants and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Fold operates; and (vi) those factors discussed in Fold’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, each specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.
Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,699,552
$
18,330,359
Accounts receivable, net
942,888
451,455
Inventories
403,595
262,813
Digital assets - rewards treasury
7,365,544
8,569,651
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,003,918
687,100
Total current assets
24,415,497
28,301,378
Digital assets - investment treasury
122,957,753
93,568,700
Capitalized software development costs, net
1,175,215
1,000,065
Deferred transaction costs
-
2,784,893
Total assets
$
148,548,465
$
125,655,036
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,486,978
$
1,113,552
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,898,812
71,858
December 2024 convertible note, net
-
11,752,905
Customer rewards liability
7,365,544
8,569,651
Deferred revenue
358,716
387,776
Total current liabilities
11,110,050
21,895,742
Deferred revenue, long-term
470,176
487,690
December 2024 convertible note, net
12,278,826
-
March 2025 convertible note - related party
52,813,643
-
Simple Agreements for Future Equity (“SAFEs”)
-
171,080,533
Total liabilities
76,672,695
193,463,965
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 10,204,880 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
-
1,020
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 46,888,876 shares issued and 46,250,665 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 5,836,882 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
4,625
584
Additional paid-in-capital
222,098,867
33,537,989
Accumulated deficit
(150,227,722
)
(101,348,522
)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
71,875,770
(67,808,929
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
148,548,465
$
125,655,036
Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues, net
$
7,087,837
$
4,931,211
Operating expenses
Banking and payment costs
6,758,924
4,626,748
Custody and trading costs
45,785
21,288
Compensation and benefits
6,457,940
757,365
Marketing expenses
399,798
42,467
Professional fees
1,788,505
36,668
Amortization expense
91,071
57,353
(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
(1,100,857
)
3,423,045
Loss (gain) on digital assets - rewards treasury
1,010,586
(3,491,889
)
Other selling, general and administrative expenses
1,136,455
312,894
Total operating expenses
16,588,207
5,785,939
Operating loss
(9,500,370
)
(854,728
)
Other income (expense)
Loss on digital assets - investment treasury
(15,617,152
)
-
Change in fair value of SAFEs
(6,503,113
)
(95,064
)
Change in fair value of convertible note
(6,534,143
)
-
Convertible note issuance costs and fees
(9,569,109
)
-
Interest expense
(1,271,638
)
-
Other income
120,303
12,855
Other income (expense), net
(39,374,852
)
(82,209
)
Net loss before income taxes
(48,875,222
)
(936,937
)
Income tax expense
3,978
8,109
Net loss
$
(48,879,200
)
$
(945,046
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
$
(1.92
)
$
(0.16
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
25,436,398
5,836,882
Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(48,879,200
)
$
(945,046
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Amortization expense
91,071
57,353
Loss (gain) on digital assets - rewards treasury
1,010,586
(3,491,889
)
Loss on digital assets - investment treasury
15,617,152
-
(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
(1,100,857
)
3,423,045
Change in fair value of convertible note
6,534,143
-
Convertible note issuance costs and fees
9,569,109
-
Amortization of debt discount
525,921
-
Change in fair value of SAFEs
6,503,113
95,064
Share-based compensation expense
5,170,275
-
Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:
Accounts receivable, net
(491,433
)
(38,400
)
Inventories
(140,782
)
(11,860
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(962,423
)
9,756
Accounts payable
373,426
168,239
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
660,721
10,908
Customer reward liability
611,552
487,032
Deferred revenue
(46,574
)
(118,433
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,954,200
)
(354,231
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of digital assets
(1,562,973
)
(441,467
)
Proceeds from sales of digital assets
-
-
Payments for capitalized software development costs
(266,221
)
(171,134
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,829,194
)
(612,601
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from recapitalization
804,600
-
Payments of deferred IPO costs
(652,013
)
-
Proceeds received from SAFE financings
-
500,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
152,587
500,000
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(6,630,807
)
(466,832
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
18,330,359
1,491,544
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
11,699,552
$
1,024,712
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Distributions of digital assets to fulfill customer reward redemptions
714,802
1,317,262
Distributions of digital assets to satisfy other current liabilities
1,012
8,940
Recapitalization
173,019,904
-
Proceeds from convertible debt received in digital assets - related party
43,965,525
-
Distributions of digital assets for prepaid interest - related party
2,313,975
-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, and (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net loss
$
(48,879,200
)
$
(945,046
)
Add:
Interest expense
1,271,638
-
Income tax expense
3,978
8,109
Amortization expense
91,071
57,353
Share-based compensation expense
5,170,275
-
(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
(1,100,857
)
3,423,045
Loss (gain) on digital assets - rewards treasury
1,010,586
(3,491,889
)
Loss on digital assets - investment treasury
15,617,152
-
Change in fair value of SAFEs
6,503,113
95,064
Change in fair value of convertible note
6,534,143
-
Convertible note issuance costs and fees
9,569,109
-
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
(4,208,992
)
$
(853,364
)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)
$
(4,208,992
)
$
(853,364
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
25,436,398
5,836,882
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.15
)
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Orange Group
Samir Jain, CFA
FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com
Media:
Elev8 New Media
Jessica Starman, MBA
Media@foldapp.com
