Fold Holdings, Inc. Appoints Matthew McManus as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Operational Strategy and Growth

Fold Holdings, Inc. appoints Matthew McManus as COO to drive operational strategy and growth in bitcoin financial services.

Fold Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, has appointed Matthew McManus as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective April 21, 2025. In this role, McManus will oversee the company's operational strategy and work closely with senior leadership to enhance growth and optimize performance as Fold positions itself as a leader in the bitcoin financial sector. McManus has a strong background in the industry, having previously served as Chief Product Officer at Unchained Capital and held significant roles at prominent companies such as Twitter and National Geographic. CEO Will Reeves expressed enthusiasm for McManus's appointment, highlighting his expertise in fintech and operational excellence as key assets for Fold’s future endeavors.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Matthew McManus as Chief Operating Officer is expected to accelerate growth and optimize performance, aligning with the company's strategic vision for 2025 and beyond.

McManus brings extensive experience from leadership roles in recognized financial and technological organizations, which could enhance Fold's operational strategy and competitive positioning.

The press release highlights Fold's status as the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, reinforcing its unique market position in a growing sector.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new COO may indicate previous leadership challenges, suggesting potential instability within the company's operational management.



Dependence on a single individual for operational strategy raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain performance if the COO does not meet expectations.



While McManus brings experience, the lack of mention of previous successes or specific achievements raises questions about his potential impact on Fold's growth and performance.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new COO of Fold Holdings, Inc.?

Matthew McManus has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Fold Holdings, Inc., effective April 21, 2025.

What experience does Matthew McManus bring to Fold?

He previously served as Chief Product Officer at Unchained Capital and has worked with renowned brands like Twitter and National Geographic.

What is Fold Holdings, Inc.'s main business focus?

Fold is focused on providing bitcoin financial services, making it easier for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin.

How does Fold plan to enhance its operational strategy?

With McManus as COO, Fold aims to accelerate growth, optimize performance, and solidify its leadership in the bitcoin financial revolution.

Where can I find more information about Fold's services?

Additional information about Fold and its services can be found on their website at FoldApp.com.

PHOENIX, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Fold Holdings, Inc.





(NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the “Company”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, announces the appointment of Matthew McManus as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 21, 2025.





In his new role, Mr. McManus will spearhead Fold’s operational strategy, partnering closely with senior leadership to accelerate growth, optimize performance, and solidify the Company’s leadership position at the forefront of the bitcoin financial revolution.





Matthew brings extensive experience to Fold, having previously served as Chief Product Officer at Unchained Capital, Inc., where he led product strategy, development, and execution. Prior to his tenure at Unchained Capital, Mr. McManus held key roles helping globally recognized brands including Twitter, Capital One, PBS & PBS KIDS, National Geographic, and Marriott. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Science, Systems, and Technology from Cornell University’s College of Engineering. His technical foundation, deep domain expertise and proven experience scaling high-performing teams, aligns strongly with Fold’s strategic vision for 2025 and beyond.





“We are excited to welcome Matthew to Fold as our new Chief Operating Officer,” said Will Reeves, CEO of Fold. “He brings exactly the kind of leadership Fold needs. His experience driving operational excellence and innovation within fintech will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and empower consumers through accessible bitcoin solutions.”





For more information about Fold and its innovative bitcoin financial services, please visit





FoldApp.com





.







About Fold







Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,485 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App and Fold Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Orange Group





Samir Jain, CFA





FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com







For media inquiries, please contact:







Elev8 New Media





Jessica Starman, MBA





media@foldapp.com



