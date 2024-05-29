News & Insights

Folangsi Co. Prepares for Key Share Conversion AGM

Folangsi Co., Limited Class H (HK:2499) has released an update.

Folangsi Co., Ltd has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will proceed as scheduled on June 14, 2024, to consider the approval of new resolutions, including the conversion of unlisted shares into H shares for listing on the Stock Exchange. Shareholders are given guidance on share transfers, proxy voting, and are encouraged to use the provided Supplemental Proxy Form for the additional resolutions. The company emphasizes the importance of completing required documentation ahead of the AGM for those wishing to attend and vote.

