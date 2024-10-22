News & Insights

Fokus Mining Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

October 22, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Fokus Mining (TSE:FKM) has released an update.

Fokus Mining Corporation has appointed Philippe MacKay as CEO and director, along with Kerry Sparkes as director, to strengthen its leadership team. These appointments are expected to enhance the company’s exploration and project management capabilities, particularly for the Galloway Project. Additionally, the company has granted stock options to both MacKay and Sparkes as part of their new roles.

