Foghorn Therapeutics, Merck Enter Strategic Collaboration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a strategic collaboration with Merck which will apply Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control product platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics against a transcription factor target believed to be relevant to a broad range of cancer patients. Foghorn will grant Merck exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize drugs that target dysregulation of a single transcription factor.

Foghorn will receive an upfront payment and research milestones and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestones potentially totaling up to $425 million as well as royalties on sales of any approved product from the collaboration.

