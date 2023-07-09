Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Surges 12.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX shares rallied 12.8% in the last trading session to close at $7.69. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge in the stock price is likely to be an outcome of the positive momentum built around the company's pipeline. The company is significantly progressing across pipelines with its Gene Traffic Control platform targeting cancer indications. The company is evaluating its lead candidate FHD-286 in separate phase I studies, for metastatic uveal melanoma and refractory acute myeloid leukemia, respectively.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.73 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%. Revenues are expected to be $6.65 million, up 48.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FHTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT, closed the last trading session 0.9% higher at $18.25. Over the past month, FDMT has returned -7.3%.

For 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.77. This represents a change of +11.5% from what the company reported a year ago. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.