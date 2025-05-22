Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. to Participate in Major Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in 2025

Foghorn Therapeutics will participate in multiple upcoming biotech conferences, focusing on oncology and gene regulation advancements.
Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines to correct abnormal gene expression, announced its participation in several upcoming virtual investment events. The company's President and CEO, Adrian Gottschalk, will present at the Evercore Biotech Diamonds in the Rough Virtual Event on May 27, the TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit on May 28, the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, and the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 11. Foghorn is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with various diseases through its Gene Traffic Control® platform and is developing a range of oncology-focused product candidates. Webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the company's website for 30 days following the events.
Potential Positives
- Participation in multiple prestigious healthcare conferences enhances visibility and credibility for Foghorn Therapeutics, potentially attracting investors and partners.
- The focus on oncology and the mention of a broad pipeline suggest promising opportunities for innovation and impact in treating serious diseases.
- The use of a proprietary Gene Traffic Control® platform indicates a strong foundation for unique research and development in gene therapy, which may lead to competitive advantages in the biotechnology sector.
- Management’s engagement in one-on-one meetings with key stakeholders at the Goldman Sachs conference signifies proactive efforts to build relationships and drive company growth.
Potential Negatives
- Press release lacks specific updates on the progress of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, which may raise concerns about the company's current development status.
- There is an absence of detailed financial information or projections, which could limit investor confidence and understanding of the company’s financial health.
- Management is participating in numerous events consecutively, which may suggest a need for increased investor engagement or a response to pressure for visibility, potentially indicating underlying challenges in market perception.
FAQ
What is Foghorn Therapeutics focused on?
Foghorn Therapeutics is focused on treating serious diseases through its Gene Traffic Control® platform, primarily in oncology.
When is Foghorn's participation in the Evercore Biotech event?
Foghorn will participate in the Evercore Biotech Diamonds in the Rough Virtual Event on May 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
Who will represent Foghorn at the upcoming conferences?
Adrian Gottschalk, President and CEO, will represent Foghorn Therapeutics at the upcoming conferences and events.
How can I access Foghorn's presentation webcasts?
You can access the webcasts under "Events & Presentations" on Foghorn's website for 30 days after each event.
What type of drug targets is Foghorn investigating?
Foghorn is investigating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system related to genetically determined dependencies.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FHTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $FHTX stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 188,969 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $689,736
- DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 118,035 shares (+63.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $430,827
- SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 106,980 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $390,477
- FMR LLC removed 100,845 shares (-1.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $368,084
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 85,492 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $312,045
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 84,968 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,133
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 81,204 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $383,282
$FHTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
Full Release
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn
®
Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in Evercore Biotech Diamonds in the Rough Virtual Event, TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit, Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 and Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control
®
platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.
Evercore Biotech Diamonds in the Rough Virtual Event
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EDT (Virtual)
Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
TD Cowen’s 6
th
Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. EDT (Virtual)
Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Presentation: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. EDT in New York, NY
Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Please find a link to the webcast
here
Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings
Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Presentation: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT in Miami, Florida
Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website,
www.foghorntx.com
, and will be available for 30 days.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn
®
Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control
®
platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at
www.foghorntx.com
for more information on the Company, and follow us on
X
and
LinkedIn
.
Contact:
Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
khellsvik@foghorntx.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.