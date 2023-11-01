Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 15.56

The average one-year price target for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) has been revised to 15.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 14.69 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 364.33% from the latest reported closing price of 3.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foghorn Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHTX is 0.07%, a decrease of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 27,387K shares. The put/call ratio of FHTX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,674K shares representing 30.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,721K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Euclidean Capital holds 1,574K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHTX by 58.50% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,426K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHTX by 13.23% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 920K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHTX by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Foghorn Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foghorn Therapeutics is pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, an untapped opportunity for therapeutic intervention. The Company's proprietary Gene Traffic Control® platform gives it an integrated, mechanistic understanding of how the various components of the chromatin regulatory system interact, allowing it to identify, validate and potentially drug targets within the system.

