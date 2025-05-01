Foghorn Therapeutics Elects Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D., and Stuart Duty to Board of Directors

Foghorn Therapeutics elects Neil Gallagher and Stuart Duty to its Board, enhancing leadership in oncology drug development.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has announced the election of Dr. Neil Gallagher and Stuart Duty to its Board of Directors, aiming to enhance its strategic outlook as it advances its pipeline of novel therapies targeting gene expression and oncology. Adrian Gottschalk, the company's CEO, expressed confidence in their extensive experience and insights to support Foghorn's mission. Dr. Gallagher, with over 20 years in drug development across various pharmaceutical companies, emphasized the potential for Foghorn's cancer therapies to meet significant medical needs. Mr. Duty brings over 30 years in finance and investment banking, highlighting Foghorn's innovative capabilities in drug development. Foghorn is focused on developing medicines that target genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system.

Potential Positives

Foghorn Therapeutics has strengthened its Board of Directors by electing Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D., and Stuart Duty, who bring extensive expertise and experience in biotechnology and finance.

The addition of experienced leaders like Dr. Gallagher and Mr. Duty may enhance the company's strategic direction and support the advancement of its clinical and preclinical pipeline.

Both newly appointed board members expressed confidence in Foghorn's potential to develop innovative therapies targeting challenging cancer-related targets, indicating strong leadership and commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes extensive forward-looking statements, which may create a perception of uncertainty or risk regarding the company's future clinical trials and product candidates.

The announcement of new board members may indicate prior instability or lack of expertise on the board, raising concerns about strategic leadership prior to their arrival.

The emphasis on developing therapies for challenging targets in oncology suggests ongoing difficulties in their drug development process, which may raise investor concerns about the viability of their pipeline.

FAQ

Who were appointed to Foghorn Therapeutics' Board of Directors?

Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D., and Stuart Duty were appointed to the Board of Directors.

What is Foghorn Therapeutics' focus in the biotechnology sector?

Foghorn Therapeutics focuses on developing medicines that correct abnormal gene expression to treat serious diseases, especially cancers.

What experience does Neil Gallagher bring to Foghorn?

Neil Gallagher has over 20 years of experience in drug development across several therapeutic areas, including oncology.

What strategic insights will the new directors contribute?

The new directors will provide strategic insights to advance Foghorn's pipeline of selective therapies for challenging cancer targets.

How can I learn more about Foghorn Therapeutics?

Visit Foghorn Therapeutics' website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company and its products.

$FHTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $FHTX stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FHTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn



®



Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced the election of Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D., and Stuart Duty, to its Board of Directors.





“Neil and Stuart are experienced leaders with decades of deep and multifaceted understanding of the biotechnology industry,” said Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foghorn. “We are pleased to welcome them to our Board of Directors and will leverage their strategic insights as we further advance our pipeline.”





Dr. Gallagher added, “Foghorn is poised to successfully develop multiple highly selective therapies against challenging targets implicated in different cancers. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the management team to help shape the Foghorn pipeline, which has the strong potential to address unmet needs and change treatment paradigms for multiple types of cancers.”





Mr. Duty added, “I am impressed with Foghorn’s sophisticated and proven small molecule development capabilities and, particularly, their leadership in pioneering selective protein degradation. I am excited to join the Board of Directors at this important time and help maximize Foghorn’s clinical and preclinical pipeline.”







About Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D.







Dr. Gallagher has over 20 years of experience at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations leading drug development programs across several therapeutic areas, including oncology. Currently he serves as the President, Head of Research and Development at Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that he held clinical development roles at AbbVie including serving as the Chief Medical Officer, Vice President, Head of Development. Dr. Gallagher also held development positions at Amgen, spent a decade at Novartis Oncology, and earlier in his career held roles at AstraZeneca and Astex Therapeutics. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Zymeworks and as an advisor to the Board of Nouscom. Dr. Gallagher completed his fellowship in gynecological oncology at the Institute for Cancer Studies, University of Birmingham, UK, and received his medical degree from Trinity College, Dublin.







About





Stuart Duty







Stuart Duty brings over 30 years of experience in finance and investment banking in biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals. Most recently, he served as a Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, LLC where he advised senior executives and boards on a range of financing activities and strategic transactions. Previously, he held senior roles at Piper Jaffray and Montgomery Securities and held operating roles at Oracle Partners and Curative Technologies. Mr. Duty currently serves on the Board of Directors of Achieve Life Sciences, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Duty holds a B.A. in biochemistry from Occidental College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.











About Foghorn Therapeutics







Foghorn



®



Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control



®



®

platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at

www.foghorntx.com

for more information on the Company.



www.foghorntx.com



for more information on the Company, and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.







Contact:







Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.







khellsvik@foghorntx.com





