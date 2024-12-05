Focusrite Sees Major Stake Increase by Liontrust

Focusrite (GB:TUNE) has released an update.
Focusrite PLC has reported a shift in its major holdings as Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its voting rights to 15.07%, following a recent acquisition. This move reflects Liontrust’s growing influence within the company, suggesting potential strategic shifts ahead for Focusrite. Investors might find this development significant as it could impact the company’s future decisions.
