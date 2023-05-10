Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) Price Target Decreased by 5.00% to 1,123.79

The average one-year price target for Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) has been revised to 1,123.78 / share. This is an decrease of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 1,182.94 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 909.00 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.16% from the latest reported closing price of 570.00 / share.

Focusrite Maintains 1.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Focusrite. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUNE is 0.09%, an increase of 158.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 263K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

