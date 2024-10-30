Focusrite Aligns Fiscal Calendar and Changes Auditor

Focusrite (GB:TUNE) has released an update.

Focusrite plc, a leader in music and audio products, is set to announce its final results for the year ending August 2024, while also transitioning its financial year-end to better align with industry cycles. The company plans to appoint Ernst & Young as its new auditor following a competitive tender process, succeeding KPMG after many years of service. These strategic changes aim to enhance Focusrite’s operational efficiency and align with best practices, potentially impacting investor interest.

For further insights into GB:TUNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.