Focusrite Aligns Fiscal Calendar and Changes Auditor

October 30, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Focusrite (GB:TUNE) has released an update.

Focusrite plc, a leader in music and audio products, is set to announce its final results for the year ending August 2024, while also transitioning its financial year-end to better align with industry cycles. The company plans to appoint Ernst & Young as its new auditor following a competitive tender process, succeeding KPMG after many years of service. These strategic changes aim to enhance Focusrite’s operational efficiency and align with best practices, potentially impacting investor interest.

