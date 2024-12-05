News & Insights

Focusrite Aligns Executive Bonuses with Shareholders

December 05, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Focusrite (GB:TUNE) has released an update.

Focusrite plc, a leading global music and audio products company, recently issued shares to its CEO Tim Carroll and CFO Sally McKone as part of their annual bonus for 2024. The executives turned a portion of their bonuses into shares, receiving additional shares in return, which they are restricted from selling for two years. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align management incentives with shareholder interests.

