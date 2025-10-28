Focused Wealth Expands VCIT Stake to Strengthen Portfolio Balance

Key Points

Bought 45,077 shares, estimated at $3,749,618 for the period ended September 30, 2025

Change represents 0.4% of 13F reportable assets under management for the period

Post-trade holding: 495,624 shares valued at $41.69 million

Position now makes up 4.44% of fund AUM, the 4th-largest holding

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added 45,077 shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in Q3 2025, an estimated $3.75 million trade based on average pricing for the quarter, according to an SEC filing dated October 10, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 10, 2025, Focused Wealth Management, Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 45,077 shares in Q3 2025. The estimated trade size was $3,749,618 for the period ended September 30, 2025.

What else to know

The fund bought more shares, bringing its VCIT stake to 4.44% of reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

SPYG: $150,321,120 (16.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VTV: $122,191,829 (13.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

QQQ: $106,076,685 (11.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VCIT: $41.69 million (4.4% of AUM)

VWO: $28.96 million (3.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 9, 2025, VCIT shares were priced at $83.77. The one-year total return was 1.63% for the period ended October 9, 2025, trailing the S&P 500 by 10.9 percentage points.

VCIT’s annualized dividend yield was 4.53% as of October 10, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 58.38 billion Dividend yield 4.53% Price (as of market close 10/09/25) $83.77 1-year total return 1.63%

Company snapshot

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF offers institutional investors a scalable, index-based approach to accessing the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market. The ETF’s strategy emphasizes diversification and disciplined tracking of the benchmark index.

It offers broad exposure to intermediate-term bonds, provides investors with income, and has moderate interest rate risk. Its Investment strategy tracks the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index by investing at least 80% of assets in investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds with maturities between 5 and 10 years.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s portfolio is primarily composed of fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial, utility, and financial companies, providing diversified exposure to the intermediate-term corporate bond market.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF's fund structure is a passively managed index fund designed to provide broad access to intermediate-term corporate bonds.

Foolish take

Focused Wealth Management's 3.7 million addition to the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF highlights that fixed income is on the rise: with investment-grade corporate yields near 4-5%, income-oriented investors now have options beyond equities.

VCIT holds high-quality corporate bonds with maturities between five and ten years, where it balances income and duration in a way that suits the current cycle. It provides exposure to solid U.S issuers such as financials, industrials, utilities, and a broad range of sectors, giving investors access to high-quality credit without taking on excessive risk. For portfolio managers, this is not a defensive retreat but a return to balance, where steady cash flows can anchor returns.

For everyday investors, this buy does not mark a shift in market outlook so much as a reflection of balanced portfolio management in practice. As yields normalize and rate expectations settle, investment-grade bonds are reclaiming their role as a practical tool for diversification, stability, and income. Understanding what professionals are buying is usually less about following the trade and more about recognizing why consistency still earns its place in long-term portfolios.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million in assets.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its price.

Annualized: A figure projected over a full year, based on data from a shorter period.

Total Return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Index Fund: A fund designed to track the performance of a specific market index.

Investment-Grade Bond: A bond rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies.

Intermediate-Term Bond: A bond with a maturity typically between 5 and 10 years.

Passively Managed: An investment approach that aims to replicate a benchmark index, not outperform it.

Bloomberg U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index: A benchmark measuring performance of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities of 5–10 years.

Interest Rate Risk: The risk that changes in interest rates will affect a bond's value.



