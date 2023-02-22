Commodities
FOCUS-Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

February 22, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

        * 
      This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
    

  
    By Alexander Marrow
       MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Trucks carrying Coca Cola
roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad
laden with Zara's latest designs, and local online marketplaces
snap up IKEA's furniture stocks. Western brands may have left
the country, but their goods haven't.
    Despite European, North American and Japanese companies
exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on
Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be
longer and some goods more expensive.
    The main change has been to supply routes, but the products
remain available both online and in stores. Buyers just need to
know where to look.
    Crucially, the vast majority of goods concerned are not
subject to sanctions and these cross-border flows are legal. And
Moscow is happy to let them in, whatever route they take.
    Brands' continued availability shows the challenge companies
face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.
    ZARA IN MINSK
    Zara-owner Inditex  shuttered its 502 Russian stores
after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, and then sold them to
UAE-based Daher Group.
    Now, small-scale imports and online sellers are keeping them
alive, a Reuters review of six major online marketplaces and
conversations with a dozen buyers and sellers showed.
    Albina, 32, took an empty suitcase to Minsk last summer and
returned 24 hours later with 33,000 roubles ($442) worth of
Inditex-brand Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti clothes for
herself and friends.
    While most Western brands that have halted Russian
operations have also pulled out of Belarus - a staunch Moscow
ally - Inditex has not. The company did not respond when asked
about this.
    Albina told Reuters she has also bought clothes in Paris and
Dubai and used a network of online sellers. 
    "There are pages on Instagram, on Telegram, there are girls
I know who moved to live in Europe or Istanbul or Dubai," she
said. "They collect orders, let's say in Istanbul, they take
15%-30% (as commission), then get them delivered here and you
pay for the delivery."
    Last year's strong rouble and weak Turkish lira played into
Russian consumers' hands.
    Currency dynamics were partly responsible for a seven-fold
increase in deliveries from Turkey on CDEK Forward, a delivery
service from foreign e-commerce sites, its marketing director
Dinara Ismailova told Reuters.
    "As soon as brands said they were leaving, some kind of
panic started, and the number of volumes and orders rose
sharply," Ismailova said.
    Dealing with small, private deliveries, CDEK Forward's
turnover doubled in money terms last year, with 80% of that
coming from clothes, while its goods turnover tripled.
    "It's comparable to if you personally went to a Zara store
in New York, bought something there and sent it on to your
friends in Moscow," Ismailova said. 
    ONLINE MARKETPLACES
    As supply chains broke down, Russia legalised so-called
parallel imports, allowing retailers to bring in products from
abroad without the trademark owner's permission. 
    E-commerce sites sell a wide range of imported goods, and
sellers often advertise that they bring products from abroad. 
    Market leader Wildberries sells old stock from Inditex
brands and has almost 17,000 goods in its Zara catalogue. A
source close to Inditex said these were clearance stocks that
were in Russia when it suspended activities there.
    Wildberries did not respond to a request for comment.
    One ubiquitous Western product Wildberries and its peers
Ozon  and Yandex Market sell is Coca-Cola, often
advertised as imported so buyers know it is the real thing.
    While Coca-Cola Co  stopped producing and selling
drinks in Russia last year, others have been importing them,
with labels on cans and bottles showing they have arrived from
Europe, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China.
    One quirk of this arrangement is that prices vary. In one
Moscow supermarket, three cans of Coca-Cola were on sale for
three different prices, imported from Denmark, Poland and
Britain respectively.
    A senior employee at a major retailer explained how
companies have adapted.
    "Contacts were quickly established and new contracts with
new partners signed, new money flows and logistical supply
chains with Turkish, Polish and Kazakh companies were launched,"
he said on condition of anonymity. 
    Coca Cola is available from even more countries now.
    "However, as usual, it is the buyer who pays more for these
new inconveniences," the employee added.
    'FRIENDLY' IMPORTS
    As new routes are developed the extra logistics, travel and
scaling costs will fall, and though trade remains relatively
inefficient, these new relationships are here to stay, said Ram
Ben Tzion, CEO of digital vetting platform Publican.
    "The parallel importing mechanisms have been consolidated
and expanded, meaning that pretty much everything is accessible
and still will be in the future," Ben Tzion said, pointing to
border truck queues and new entities springing up in nearby
states. 
    "Coca Cola can easily notice the 'surge in demand' from
countries neighbouring Russia, where most parallel imports come
from," Ben Tzion said. "It is not in their interest to do
anything about it."
    Coca-Cola declined to comment.
    "Friendly" countries not imposing sanctions have ramped up
exports to Russia, their trade data shows. Russia itself has
stopped publishing such figures.
    China-Russia trade hit a record 1.28 trillion yuan ($186
billion) last year, while Turkey's exports to Russia jumped
61.8% to $9.34 billion and Kazakhstan's rose 25.1% to $8.78
billion.
    Informal supply routes could lead to more poor-quality goods
entering Russia, however, as regulators lose oversight, Ben
Tzion said.
    REPLICAS
    Some brands face years battling copies and unauthorized
imports. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's Russian rivals have increased
bottling capacity and launched new Cola beverages.
    Swedish furniture giant IKEA sold its stock to Yandex
Market, tech giant Yandex's  e-commerce division, when
it left Russia. IKEA brand owner Inter IKEA Group said it sold
remaining stock for an undisclosed amount to Yandex as it
down-scaled IKEA Retail Russia.
    Yandex Market says it puts suppliers who previously sold
goods via IKEA stores in direct contact with customers.
    But former suppliers are also ready to sell lightly modified
IKEA items under different names. One already advertises a
bedding set it calls "ARUA (analogue of IKEA BERGPALM)".
    IKEA said it was looking into goods being advertised as
similar to IKEA online. 
    Although new opportunities are opening up for Russian firms,
the fixation with Western brands may hinder efforts to boost
local production.
    "Over time, market forces will continue to drive the
products Russians are used to into the market and while there is
an aspiration to move to 'Made in Russia' it will be very
difficult to actually get people hooked up on Russian coke,"
said Ben Tzion.
 ($1 = 74.7045 roubles, 6.8775 yuan)
 (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Olga
Popova in Moscow, Corina Pons in Madrid; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
 ((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

