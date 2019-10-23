FOCUS-Teva’s proposed opioid settlement could cost drugmaker pennies on the dollar

By Michael Erman and Nate Raymond

NEW YORK/BOSTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's proposed $23 billion drug giveaway to settle thousands of U.S. opioid lawsuits will likely cost the company a fraction of that figure due to how it has valued those medicines, according to a Reuters review of pricing data and industry analysts.

When Teva TEVA.TA announced the value of the donated medicine - a generic version of opioid addiction treatment Suboxone - it based the figure on the drug's list price, which does not account for significant discounts routinely provided by the drugmaker.

If based on the estimated cost to manufacture the drugs, the value could be as low as $1.5 billion, drug pricing consultants and industry analysts say. A Teva spokeswoman declined to comment on the cost analysis for generic Suboxone, a combination of buprenorphine and the opioid reversal agent naloxone.

Negotiations between these companies and four state attorneys general leading the talks on behalf of their counterparts have focused on a total settlement value worth about $48 billion, including cash and free medicines.

On Monday, Teva signaled progress in talks over its contribution aimed at directly helping addiction victims of this major public health crisis. Attorneys general of the four states had agreed on a proposed settlement under which Teva would provide $23 billion worth of generic Suboxone and pay $250 million in cash over 10 years, the company said.

Teva said the donated drugs should meet most of the currently estimated U.S. patient need for the next decade.

The free drugs in lieu of cash would also help Teva avoid adding new debt to its balance sheet at a time that it is struggling to return to growth.

Teva shares rose 8% after it disclosed details of the proposed settlement.The company denies any wrongdoing in its sale of opioids, saying it did not actively promote its generic versions of the painkillers with doctors. Many of the current lawsuits accuse drugmakers of aggressively marketing the medicines in a way that downplayed their potential addiction risk.

INFLATED LIST PRICES

