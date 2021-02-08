US Markets
BABA

FOCUS-Tencent bolsters defenses for core businesses as ByteDance muscles into its turf

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Tencent Holdings Ltd may be the world's largest gaming company and a Chinese internet powerhouse worth more than $900 billion, but it's also spooked.

    By Pei Li and Brenda Goh
    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd
<0700.HK> may be the world's largest gaming company and a
Chinese internet powerhouse worth more than $900 billion, but
it's also spooked. 
    Rapidly growing ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and the
similar Chinese short video platform Douyin, has made sizeable
inroads into business areas Tencent holds dear - including ads,
gaming, livestreaming, social media and office software.
    That has forced Tencent over the past year to become less of
absent parent and much more hands-on with some of the 800-plus
companies it has invested in, sources at Tencent and its
portfolio firms told Reuters.
    It is now helping key firms revamp their business models to
head off ByteDance while coaxing them to stop competing with
each other, the sources said.
    To buttress its core gaming division, the Shenzhen-based
company has also stepped up acquisitions and the development of
casual games.
    "ByteDance is pressing hard so as a defensive strategy, 
Tencent has to go on the offensive and at the same time exert
more influence on portfolio companies to form a line of
defence," said a Tencent executive.
    The executive, like other sources for this article, declined
to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media on
the matter.
    
    NO LOVE LOST
    In 2018, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming traded barbs with
Tencent founder Pony Ma, accusing Tencent of blocking and
copying Douyin, and the feud has since escalated into a volley
of lawsuits.
    That includes a suit from Douyin last week accusing Tencent
of monopolistic behaviour. Tencent said the claims were false,
accused Douyin of illegally gaining user information and vowed
to file more suits against ByteDance. [nL1N2K80RJ]
    Asked to comment on changes to its strategies and the feud,
Tencent said in a statement to Reuters that ByteDance and
related companies have hurt the interests of its partners and
rights of its users.
    "We are committed and will take legal action to protect our
healthy ecosystem," it said.
    ByteDance argues WeChat users should have control of their
data and the data isn't owned by Tencent. It said in a statement
it was seeking to protect its rights and those of its users and
that "competition is better for consumers and promotes
innovation".
    Established only in 2012, Beijing-based ByteDance has become
a prolific 'app factory' valued at some $180 billion. It is now
22-year-old Tencent's biggest threat, eclipsing long-time rivals
Alibaba Group Holding <9988.HK> <BABA.N> and Baidu Inc <BIDU.O>,
Tencent sources said.
    In 2019, ByteDance became China's second largest digital ad
player behind Alibaba, leapfrogging Tencent and Baidu in the
process. Its share of Chinese app users' screen time has also
grown, to 15% as of end-September from 12% a year earlier, while
Tencent's share fell to 41% from 45%, according to analytics
firm QuestMobile.
    The potential for ByteDance to use Douyin and other apps to
direct traffic to new business lines, similar to how Tencent
leveraged its WeChat and QQ social media products, has pushed
Tencent to formulate new strategies, the sources added.
    
    MAKING IT HARD FOR BYTEDANCE
    Best known for more sophisticated money-making titles like
"Honor of Kings", Tencent is also now churning out simple casual
games typically played on mobile phones - a segment it was once
dismissive of as not very profitable, sources said.
    The reason? ByteDance's growing library of such games,
currently over 150, that include notable hits like "My Kungfu is
Special" and "Rooster Defense".
    Tencent has boosted its line-up with an investment last year
in France's Voodoo, which already had a presence in China.
Tencent then acquired Chinese firm Leyou, known for the action
game "Warframe", but which also has many simple casual games.
    "Obviously these games don't bring Tencent much revenue. The
sole purpose is to just make it hard for ByteDance to succeed,"
said a ByteDance gaming executive.
    Tencent invested in 30 gaming firms last year compared to
its usual practice of about 10 per year - a strategy aimed at
preventing ByteDance, which has been working on more
sophisticated games, from gaining a greater foothold in the
industry, sources said.
    Tencent is also responsible for game-streaming firm Huya
Inc's <HUYA.N> plans to acquire DouYu International Holdings
<DOYU.O> - putting an end to a destructive rivalry that saw
regular poaching of each other's celebrities, sources familiar
with the matter said.
    It took action after Douyin and another rival Bilibili
<BILI.O> began gaining traction in games livestreaming services,
they added.
    In other business areas, ByteDance's development of a search
engine was a factor behind Tencent's plans to buy out the rest
of search engine Sogou for $3.5 billion and take it private, one
of the sources said.
    For majority-owned China Literature <0772.HK>, Tencent sent
one of its senior executives to lead the online reading platform
and made most of its content free - moves analysts have said
were made in response to the success of a rival offering
launched by ByteDance.
    Attempts by Tencent to ward off ByteDance's encroachment of
its territory could, however, become complicated by a recent
antitrust review by Chinese regulators of internet firms.
    The gaming market remains fragmented and Tencent is less
vulnerable to regulatory action there, but the overwhelming
dominance of WeChat as a social media forum in China - the basis
for ByteDance's latest suit - is hard to deny, lawyers say.
    Regulatory approval of the Huya-DouYu deal might come with
the condition that other platforms be allowed to livestream
Tencent-owned games, said You Yunting, a lawyer with
Shanghai-based The Bund Law Office.
    Sources with direct knowledge of the matter have also said
Tencent's Sogou deal will face a thorough review and there is a
good chance it may not close as planned. [nL1N2IW04O]
    
     

 (Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by
Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
 ((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

Keywords: TENCENT STRATEGY/BYTEDANCE (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA BIDU HUYA DOYU BILI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More