FOCUS-Reinsurers look at dumping coal from bulk-buy policies in green gambit

By Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Major reinsurers have already pulled back from providing bespoke cover for coal projects as part of efforts to meet global climate change commitments, but now comes the hard part - finding ways to exclude coal from bulk-buy contracts, known as "treaty" reinsurance.

Reinsurance companies help to share the burden of insurance risks by underwriting frontline insurers. Any restrictions they impose will have a knock-on impact on insurance policies on offer to companies.

Most reinsurers have stepped back from offering insurers bespoke or direct cover for coal projects, but many still underwrite the industry through treaty reinsurance, where hundreds of insurers' policies are bundled together.

Five of the world's six largest reinsurers - Swiss Re, Munich Re MUVGn.DE, Hannover Re HNRGn.DE, SCOR SCOR.PA and Lloyd's of London SOLYD.UL - have already scaled backbespoke coverage for coal projects. But only Swiss Re, in a statement in March, has said it will go further and tighten its treaty reinsurance stance.

SLOW GOING

For the global reinsurance industry as a whole, treaty reinsurance typically makes up the majority of business in the $500-billion-plus market, industry sources say.

Isabelle Santenac, global insurance leader at EY, however, said that rather than exclusion, the industry should instead use its influence to engage with corporate clients to help them to make the transition more quickly to a greener economy.

"If you stop working for those companies, those companies will find another insurer to underwrite that risk, and then you can say 'what has changed for the planet? Nothing'."

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.