Focus on Where the Stock Bulls are Charging

(1:00) - Is Now The Time For Value Stocks To Outperform?

(9:30) - Finding Stocks On A Bull Run: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(23:10) - Episode Roundup: JPM, BAC, KEY, PNC, CMA, OXY, CVX, BHP, FCX, MOS, NTR, CF, IPI

Welcome to Episode #278 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

In 2022, there has been a lot of angst as the growth stocks, especially the technology stocks, that have been in a strong bull market for the last 9 years, have lagged. And there doesn’t appear to be a catalyst that will turn them around.

Meanwhile, there have been several bull rallies in other sector, namely among value stocks.

The best performing sector in 2022 is energy. But agriculture and mining stocks aren’t too far behind.

The banks, on the other hand, have actually had a correction in 2022 with some banks down nearly 20%. They are cheaper than ever even as the Federal Reserve has said they will be aggressively raising rates this spring.

Don’t live in the past. Value has taken the baton in 2022.

It’s time to focus on where the bulls are charging.

5 Value Stocks to Buy Now

1. JPMorgan Chase JPM

JPMorgan Chase is cheap in 2022. Shares are down 17.6% year-to-date and it trade with a forward P/E of just 11.8.

JPMorgan Chase pays a nice dividend, currently yielding 3%.

Is now the time to jump into JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest banks in America?

2. Bank of America BAC

Bank of America is another of the large US banks. Wall Street has sold of its shares too, with Bank of America falling 12.4% year-to-date. That’s worse than the 6.4% drop in the S&P 500 in 2022.

Shares are cheap too, with a forward P/E of just 12.1.

Bank of America also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.1%.

Should Bank of America, which is also in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, be on your short list?

3. KeyCorp KEY

KeyCorp is a large regional bank headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Shares are down 8.7% year-to-date.

KeyCorp is dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.9. It also pays a juicy dividend, currently yielding 3.6%.

If you’re interested in regional bank powerhouses, should KeyCorp be on your list?

4. BHP Group Limited BHP

BHP Group is a mining giant headquartered in Australia. Unlike the banks, year-to-date, its shares are actually up 18.3%.

But BHP Group remains cheap. It’s trading at just 9.1x forward earnings.

It pays a big dividend, currently yielding 9%.

Should value investors be looking at BHP Group?

5. Freeport McMoran FCX

Freeport McMoran is one of the largest copper miners in the world. It also mines gold. With copper prices at new multi-year highs, earnings are on the rise.

Shares sold off on the recent earnings report, but are still up 7.2% year-to-date.

Freeport McMoran is cheap. It’s forward P/E is just 12.7.

It also pays a dividend, which is yielding 1.2%. But as commodity prices rise, so will the payouts to shareholders.

Is it time to buy Freeport McMoran?

What Else Do You Need to Know About the Charging Bulls?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

