Focus on JPMorgan's Management Bench Deepens Following CEO's Heart Surgery

Co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith are running the bank while Jamie Dimon recovers from emergency heart surgery.

JPMorgan Chase’s management bench is under renewed scrutiny as a source of potential successors to CEO James Dimon following Thursday’s news that he underwent emergency heart surgery.

Dimon is recovering well, according to a memo the bank’s co-presidents, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, sent to staff Thursday. A person familiar with the matter said Friday that doctors are happy with Dimon’s progress.

Pinto and Smith said they will be leading the bank while Dimon recuperates, and stressed that for the past two years, they have been “working hand-in-hand with Jamie and the Board” while also running two of the bank’s major business.

Speculation over who will be the next to lead JPMorgan (ticker: JPM) has run rampant in recent years and has been a frequent topic of conversation during analyst calls. Dimon took the top spot at JPMorgan in 2005 and is the only CEO of the six major U.S. banks to have also served in the top spot during the financial crisis of 2008.

The timing of his return is not known, but many on Wall Street are comforted by the fact that the bank has been grooming other leaders.

“JPM has a deep management bench, and the two co-presidents have been running the day-to-day operations, in our view. Also, JPM’s culture starts with the CEO but has been integrated broadly over two decades,” Mike Mayo, analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, said in a note Thursday.

While Pinto and Smith are leading the bank in the interim, there are others thought to be in contention for the top spot longer term. Marianne Lake, who served as the bank’s chief financial officer, was moved to lead the consumer-banking division last year—a move that is thought to give her retail banking experience she would need in the top role. Jenn Piepszak, who led card services, took the CFO role, broadening her experience as well.

Mayo noted that the bank has a track record for “operating smoothly” during Dimon’s absence, referring to when he was treated for throat cancer in 2014.

But with financial markets in turmoil amid coronavirus worries, Mayo acknowledged that Dimon’s “industry leadership will be missed during this crisis-like period.” Dimon famously bought shares of the bank in February 2016 when markets were plunging on recession worries. Markets soon recovered and his buys have been referred to as the “Dimon bottom.”

“The bottom line is that Mr. Dimon is often viewed as a steady hand for the banking industry during turbulent times (like we are in now), so not having him at the helm of JPM is a modest negative,” Brian Kleinhanzl, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a note Friday. He maintained his Market Perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan shares were down about 5.4% in early trading, while the the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) had fallen 3%. The S&P 500 was down 2.9%.

