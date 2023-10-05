News & Insights

FOCUS-Novo Nordisk's Wegovy bonanza looms large in Denmark

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

October 05, 2023

By Reuters 

    By Maggie Fick
       COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The whirlwind success of
weight-loss treatment Wegovy is providing a bonanza not just for
its developer, Novo Nordisk , but also for its home
country of Denmark.
    Interviews with Danish economists, analysts, and executives
at the Novo Nordisk Foundation which controls Novo highlight the
benefits to the economy from jobs to private wealth - but also
the potential pitfalls of relying on a single, outsized company.
    "Danes are exposed to the success of Novo Nordisk, but also
the risk - both because it is the most widely held stock in
Denmark, and because of the company's impact on our society,"
Danske Bank investment strategist Lars Skovgaard Andersen said. 
    In August, the government cited Novo when it lifted its
economic growth forecast for this year, to 1.2% from 0.6%.  The
drugmaker last month overtook LVMH  as Europe's most
valuable listed company, worth about 385 billion euros ($403
billion) - slightly more than Denmark's gross domestic product.
    "We have struck gold," said Lars Christensen, research
associate at Copenhagen Business School.
    Novo's success would bring broad benefits, he added, citing
Danish pension savers whose schemes are typically big holders of
Novo shares. The share price has nearly tripled since Wegovy was
launched in June 2021.
    Record profits for Novo are projected to generate returns
for the Foundation of more than $12 billion in coming years.
They will also boost tax revenues and employment.
    Novo Nordisk added 3,500 jobs in Denmark in 2022, bringing
the total in the country to 21,000 employees, out of 59,000
worldwide, a company spokesperson said. 
    Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, the Foundation's chief executive
officer, said international press coverage of Wegovy was also
enhancing Denmark's image as a place that fosters scientific
innovation.
    Before Wegovy, "we used to be kind of, 'Isn't Denmark the
place where Stockholm is the capital?'" he joked to journalists
in Copenhagen on Tuesday.
    Speaking later to Reuters, he acknowledged that Novo's
influence is growing as its profits soar. 
    "The Novo Group is of course becoming of bigger importance
to Danish society," Thomsen said. "To me, it's the opportunity -
literally I can liaise with the ministers of science, health,
commerce, energy and climate ..."
    "We team up with the political system and the ministers, to
make sure we are kind of aligned" on issues such as climate and
sustainability in agriculture, he said. 
    Danish government officials did not respond to a request for
comment.
    
    WINDFALL FOR FOUNDATION
    Under a legal structure common in Denmark, the Foundation's
wealth is managed by its investment arm, Novo Holdings, which
owns a controlling stake - 28.1% of economic (or A) shares and
76.9% of voting (or B) shares - in Novo Nordisk.
    Other big Danish companies – beer manufacturer Carlsberg
, shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and toymaker Lego
– are similarly "enterprise foundations," although the structure
is little used elsewhere. 
    Wegovy is the first-to-market of a new class of highly
effective weight-loss treatments that some analysts predict
could be worth $100 billion within a decade.
    That has positioned the Foundation for a Wegovy windfall
that Thomsen said could exceed estimates of $12.5 billion
between 2022 and 2026.
    Ranking alongside the U.S.-based Bill and Melinda Gates
Foundation and the UK's Wellcome Trust, the Foundation reported
assets worth 108 billion euros ($113 billion) at end-2022,
mostly representing its stakes in Novo Nordisk and Danish
enzymes maker Novozymes .
    Because it has no plans to sell those stakes, the Foundation
cautions against a direct comparison of its assets to other
leading global charities.
    Novo Holdings also earns money from 161 portfolio companies
and capital investments, mainly in life sciences in Europe and
North America and increasingly Asia.
    Last year, the Foundation distributed grants worth about 1
billion euros, mostly in Denmark, focusing on life sciences,
including research into obesity prevention and infectious
diseases, humanitarian aid, and education and arts research.
    Disbursements will rise this year, said Thomsen, who before
moving to the Foundation supervised the development of Wegovy
and Ozempic, a similar drug for diabetes, as Novo Nordisk's
chief scientific officer.
    He submitted Novo's application for U.S. approval for Wegovy
in late 2020.
    
    OUTGROWING DENMARK?
    That could mean it's time for the Foundation, which has
"almost outgrown Denmark" to award more grants outside the
country, said Rasmus Kristian Feldthusen, professor of
commercial law at the University of Copenhagen.
    More money will likely go abroad, Thomsen told Reuters.
    He said he first considered joining the Foundation more than
a decade ago, but didn't move there until the final stages of
Wegovy's development, on a hunch the obesity drug would help
expand its philanthropic reach.
    Thomsen acknowledged concerns that the Danish economy could
become too dependent on Novo and its Wegovy riches, as Finland
did with Nokia  before Apple's  smartphones
stole its market, but downplayed them.
    Noting that Novo's patent on semaglutide - the active
ingredient used in Wegovy and Ozempic - is in place for nearly
another decade, and that the company is investing in future
growth, he said: "There's no 'Nokia moment' (for Novo) in the
next few years."   
   

  ($1 = 0.9531 euros)
  ($1 = 7.1012 Danish crowns)

Novo Nordisk owner readies for big Wegovy windfall   
