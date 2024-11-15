Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF with 4,253 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 11 puts and Jan-25 11 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.64, while ATM IV is up over 7 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 30th.

