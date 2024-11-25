Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF with 24,653 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 13 points to 55.96%. Jan-25 13 puts and Dec-24 13 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.38. Earnings are expected on January 30th.
