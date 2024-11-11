Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF with 12,178 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 50.31%. Feb-25 12 calls and 12/6 weekly 13 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on January 30th.
