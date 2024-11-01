Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF with 4,720 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 21 points to 74.80%. Jan-25 12 calls and Dec-24 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.05. Earnings are expected on January 30th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.