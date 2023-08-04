FOCUS-Key trade loophole keeps cheap Chinese products flowing to US

By Katherine Masters

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The meteoric rise of shopping platforms selling Chinese-made goods, including Shein and Temu, has been fueled by a decades-old loophole that allows cheap products like $10 dresses to land in U.S. mailboxes tariff-free.

This happens thanks to a "de minimis" rule exempting packages valued at $800 or less from tariffs as long as they're addressed and shipped to individuals. The exemption is open to all retailers but is most heavily used by Shein and PDD Holdings' Temu, and potentially by TikTok's new e-commerce business.

A June report published by a House of Representatives committee estimated that Shein and Temu likely account for more than 30% of all de minimis shipments into the U.S.

Its publication reflected growing congressional scrutiny of the provision, which critics say is allowing the companies to evade higher tariffs on Chinese goods and customs inspections under a law banning products made from forced labor. Shein has become an especially high-profile target as it weighs a U.S. initial public offering.

Temu, which launched in the U.S. in 2022, did not respond to a request for comment. TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that de minimis shipments into the U.S. rose to 685.5 million in 2022, up nearly 67% over 2018. That equals roughly two to three million packages a day, Robert Silvers, Under Secretary for Policy at the Department of Homeland Security, told lawmakers in July.

The fact that Chinese goods and China-founded companies are benefiting from de minimis has frustrated some lawmakers. Republican Representative Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, described the provision as a "free trade agreement for China" during a May hearing.

UNFAIR ADVANTAGE?

Rival U.S. retailers also have grown increasingly concerned about the exemption as Shein and Temu have gained market share. Senate records show that more than a dozen retailers have lobbied on the exemption since 2018, from Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, to Mercari, a Japanese e-commerce marketplace.

Some retailers and industry groups, including Columbia Sportswear and the AAFA, support maintaining the $800 threshold while allowing retailers sending merchandise from distribution centers in U.S. foreign trade zones to also use the exemption.

Others would like to see the cap lowered or eliminated entirely, while some who regularly use the provision don't want to see it changed at all.

The de minimis rule has been in place since 1938 and was originally intended for low-value gifts mailed from abroad and souvenirs brought back by Americans traveling overseas. In 2015, Congress raised the cap on de minimis shipments to $800 from $200, making the U.S. threshold one of the highest in the world.

