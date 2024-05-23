Focus Graphite Eyes Boost from EV Battery Demand

Focus Graphite (TSE:FMS) has released an update.

Focus Graphite Inc. is strategically positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for non-Chinese sources of graphite, driven by new American tariffs and the Clean Vehicle Credit’s requirement for electric vehicle manufacturers to use minerals not sourced from ‘Foreign Entities of Concern’. The company’s Lac Knife project in Québec, which is at the feasibility stage, represents a promising opportunity to supply high-purity large flake graphite critical for electric vehicle batteries in North America. Focus Graphite’s projects align with stringent environmental and community engagement standards, distinguishing them from sources in less regulated jurisdictions.

