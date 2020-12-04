Focus Financial (FOCS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.6% in Session

Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $37.49 to $40.63 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Focus Financial. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Focus Financial currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Financial - Investment Management industry is Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. WDR, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.