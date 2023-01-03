FOCS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.82, changing hands as high as $38.52 per share. Focus Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOCS's low point in its 52 week range is $30.27 per share, with $62.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.36.

