FOCS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.89, changing hands as high as $38.93 per share. Focus Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOCS's low point in its 52 week range is $30.27 per share, with $67.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.69.

