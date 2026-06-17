FocalTherics Partners With MellingMedical To Access Focal One For Veterans With Prostate Cancer

(RTTNews) - FocalTherics, formerly known as EDAP TMS S.A. (FOCL), a medical technology company, announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with MellingMedical, an SBA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, to expand access to the Focal One Robotic High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) system for veterans with prostate cancer.

The company plans to expand the availability of Focal One across federal healthcare providers, making the prostate treatment technology accessible to veterans and active-duty military personnel throughout the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense healthcare systems.

Prostate cancer care has been a key area of federal focus in recent years, as veterans are diagnosed with prostate cancer at nearly twice the rate of the general population, and the disease accounts for approximately 30% of cancer diagnoses among men in the Veterans Health Administration.

Through MellingMedical's VA Federal Supply Schedule, the agreement is expected to provide access to incision-free, radiation-free robotic focal therapy as a treatment option across the veteran healthcare system.

Chris Melling, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MellingMedical, said, "This non-invasive treatment approach offers patients the possibility of maintaining their quality of life while effectively treating their condition."

FOCL is currently trading at $4.71, down 0.72%.

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