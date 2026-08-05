FocalTherics (FOCL) Surges 6.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

FocalTherics FOCL shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.34. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.4% gain over the past four weeks.

FocalTherics scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s impending second quarter 2026 financial results, which is set to release on Aug. 13. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s quarterly revenues are pegged at $11.89 million. Loss per share is pegged at 20 cents for the second quarter.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -17.7%. Revenues are expected to be $11.89 million, down 35.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For FocalTherics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOCL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

FocalTherics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. LUCD, finished the last trading session 1% lower at $0.96. LUCD has returned -10.3% over the past month.

For Lucid Diagnostics, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.04. This represents a change of +60% from what the company reported a year ago. Lucid Diagnostics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FocalTherics (FOCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.