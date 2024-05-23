Fobi AI Showcases Canadian AI at Asia Tech X

Fobi AI (TSE:FOBI) has released an update.

Fobi AI Inc., a Canadian AI technology leader, has been chosen to represent the nation at the Asia Tech X Singapore event, from May 29-31, 2024. The company will showcase its digital transformation capabilities as part of a British Columbia government delegation. The event is a prominent platform for tech innovation, expected to draw global leaders and facilitate connections across the Asia-Pacific region.

