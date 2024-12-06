Fobi AI Clarifies CEO’s Shareholding Figures

Fobi AI (TSE:FOBI) has released an update.
Fobi AI Inc. has released a clarification regarding the CEO Rob Anson’s total percentage of ownership in the company, following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The clarification reveals discrepancies in the previously reported figures of shareholdings over the years, ensuring transparency for investors.
