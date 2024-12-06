Fobi AI Addresses Cease Trade Order with Confidence

Fobi AI (TSE:FOBI) has released an update.

Fobi AI is actively working to finalize its financial statements following a cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The company is committed to transparency and is confident that the completion of the audit will enable them to lift the order and continue offering innovative solutions. They assure stakeholders of their dedication to compliance and governance standards.

