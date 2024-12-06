News & Insights

Fobi AI Addresses Cease Trade Order with Confidence

December 06, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

Fobi AI (TSE:FOBI) has released an update.

Fobi AI is actively working to finalize its financial statements following a cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The company is committed to transparency and is confident that the completion of the audit will enable them to lift the order and continue offering innovative solutions. They assure stakeholders of their dedication to compliance and governance standards.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
