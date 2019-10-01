Markets
FNX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.51, changing hands as low as $66.24 per share. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FNX's low point in its 52 week range is $54.08 per share, with $71.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.32.

