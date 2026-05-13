FNV Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record Revenues, Higher Prices

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV reported adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share for the first quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 by 13.9%. Earnings jumped 122.4% from $1.07 a year ago, supported by higher commodity prices and contributions from recently added assets.



Revenues were a record $650.7 million, up 76.6% year over year. Operationally, Franco-Nevada sold 136,353 gold-equivalent ounces, an 8% increase, reflecting strength across precious metals and diversified interests.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Franco-Nevada Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Franco-Nevada Corporation Quote

FNV's Revenue Mix Tilts to Precious Metals

Precious Metal assets remained the engine of Franco-Nevada’s quarter, accounting for $568.1 million of revenues from royalty, stream and working interests. Gold contributed $436.9 million, while silver added $113.5 million and platinum group metals generated $17.7 million.



Diversified assets produced $82.6 million of revenues. Within that bucket, iron ore contributed $17.1 million and energy assets added a meaningful cash flow, led by oil at $33.5 million and gas at $20.6 million, with natural gas liquids contributing $5.3 million.

Franco-Nevada's Q1 Profit Metrics Expand Sharply

FNV translated the revenue strength into higher profitability, with adjusted EBITDA of $591.9 million, up 83.9% from the year-ago period. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 91% from 87.4%, helped by the company’s royalty and streaming structure, and the benefit of higher realized prices.



Net income climbed 123% year over year to $468.6 million. Costs of sales came in at $124 million compared with $107 million in the prior-year quarter.

FNV's Cash Flow Stays Robust, Balance Sheet Strong

The operating cash flow rose 80% to $520.4 million from the prior-year quarter. The quarter included a $49.5-million refund tied to a Canada Revenue Agency settlement, which added to cash generation alongside higher receipts from royalty and stream interests.



Franco-Nevada ended March 31, 2026, with $714.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $670.9 million at the end of 2025. Available capital totaled $3.4 billion, reflecting cash, equity investments and unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities, giving the company flexibility to pursue additional deals.

Franco-Nevada Maintains 2026 GEO Outlook

FNV reiterated its 2026 GEO sales guidance of 510,000-570,000 ounces, which excludes any potential contributions from Cobre Panamá. Following Panama’s authorization to process and export stockpiled ore, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FQVLF estimates Cobre Panamá to produce 30,000-40,000 tons of copper in 2026. First Quantum Minerals anticipates additional processing in 2027 from the mine. Franco-Nevada expects stream deliveries to start in the third quarter of 2026, with most deliveries anticipated in 2027.

FNV Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have soared 51.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of a whopping 102.6%. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 51.9%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 32.3%.

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Franco-Nevada’s Zacks Rank

FNV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Mining Stocks in Q1

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC registered adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, up from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 30 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. Kinross Gold’s revenues surged roughly 61% year over year to $2.41 billion in the first quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion. The rise is attributed to higher average realized gold prices.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s AEM earnings were $3.40 per share in first-quarter 2026, rising from $1.53 a year ago and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19. Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $4.09 billion, up 66.1% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion.

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Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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