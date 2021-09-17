FNV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.94, changing hands as low as $134.52 per share. Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $105.62 per share, with $163.7861 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.01.

