FNV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.38, changing hands as low as $82.09 per share. Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $69.16 per share, with $122.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.11.

