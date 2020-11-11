FNV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.81, changing hands as low as $133.09 per share. Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $77.18 per share, with $166.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.64.
