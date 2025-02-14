$FNMA Earnings Results: $FNMA Reports Quarterly Earnings

$FNMA ($FNMA) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.66 by $0.66. The company also reported revenue of $7,297,000,000, missing estimates of $7,734,660,000 by $-437,660,000.
$FNMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $FNMA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSWOOD WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 17,240 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,547
- BARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. removed 11,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,216
- PINNACLE HOLDINGS, LLC added 10,000 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,800
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC added 1,800 shares (+225.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,904
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 1,280 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,510
- HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC removed 180 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $590
- NVWM, LLC removed 100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328
