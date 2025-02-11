$FNMA Earnings Preview: Recent $FNMA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$FNMA ($FNMA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,734,660,000 and earnings of $0.66 per share.
$FNMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $FNMA stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSWOOD WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 17,240 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,547
- BARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. removed 11,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,216
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC added 1,800 shares (+225.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,904
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 1,280 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,510
- NVWM, LLC removed 100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328
- MOLONEY SECURITIES ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
- WESBANCO BANK INC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
