FNM to build Italy's first 'hydrogen valley' with trains from Alstom

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian transport group FNM FNMI.MI said on Thursday it would invest as much as 160 million euros ($190 million) to buy hydrogen-powered trains from France's Alstom ALSO.PA as part of a plan to create Italy's first "Hydrogen Valley".

In a joint statement on Thursday with railway unit Trenord, FNM said it had approved the purchase of a first batch of six trains that Trenord will run in the Val Camonica valley in the north with an option to buy a further eight.

FNM, which owns 50% of Trenord, said it would also invest in hydrogen production sites in the area which would, at first, be used to fuel the trains.

Overall investments to create the hydrogen valley project, including infrastructure work, would be between 250-300 million euros ($298 million-$357 million), it said.

The move comes as the Italian government sets out plans for a national hydrogen strategy, targeting investments in the sector of around 10 billion euros.

Hydrogen today is too expensive for widespread use but as costs fall, governments see it as a replacement for fossil fuel in areas where electrification is not an easy solution.

Earlier this year, Alstom signed a deal with gas group Snam SRG.MI to develop hydrogen trains in Italy, while Italy's national railways (FS) agreed with Snam to study the use of hydrogen in its network.

FS, which owns almost 15% of FNM, controls 50% of Trenord through one of its units.

