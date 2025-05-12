$FNKO stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FNKO stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,575,151 of trading volume.

$FNKO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FNKO:

$FNKO insiders have traded $FNKO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C LUNSFORD sold 97,000 shares for an estimated $1,008,800

ANDREW DAVID ODDIE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 51,717 shares for an estimated $556,401 .

TRACY D DAW (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,753 shares for an estimated $322,863 .

CYNTHIA W WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $106,877

JASON HARINSTEIN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $106,408

PENDEVEN YVES LE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,049 shares for an estimated $30,220.

$FNKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $FNKO stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FNKO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNKO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FNKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $13.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Drew Crum from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

