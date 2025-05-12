$FNKO stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FNKO stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,575,151 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FNKO:
$FNKO Insider Trading Activity
$FNKO insiders have traded $FNKO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL C LUNSFORD sold 97,000 shares for an estimated $1,008,800
- ANDREW DAVID ODDIE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 51,717 shares for an estimated $556,401.
- TRACY D DAW (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,753 shares for an estimated $322,863.
- CYNTHIA W WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $106,877
- JASON HARINSTEIN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $106,408
- PENDEVEN YVES LE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,049 shares for an estimated $30,220.
$FNKO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $FNKO stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,223,939 shares (+384.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,388,543
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,118,090 shares (+952.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,670,097
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,029,351 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,783,009
- ING GROEP NV added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,860,000
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 993,199 shares (+5429.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,813,345
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 813,514 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,892,952
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 787,145 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,399,814
$FNKO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNKO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FNKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $13.0 on 03/07/2025
- Drew Crum from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025
