FNGA Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 34.4. A bullish investor could look at FNGA's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FNGA's low point in its 52 week range is $327.09 per share, with $538.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $334.12. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares are currently trading off about 9.1% on the day.
