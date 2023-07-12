FNF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.12, changing hands as high as $37.28 per share. Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNF's low point in its 52 week range is $31.84 per share, with $45.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.