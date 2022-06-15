FNF Group (FNF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $36.74, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 11.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FNF Group is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.3 billion, down 14.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion, which would represent changes of -23.16% and -14.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, FNF Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.23.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

